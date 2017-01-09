Register
18:24 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Supporters of the anti-immigrant Pegida movement (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the Occident) mark the second year of existence as they demonstrate in Dresden, eastern Germany, on October 2016.

    Germany to Blackmail Asylum Seekers' Home Countries With Aid Cuts

    © AFP 2016/ Oliver Killig
    Europe
    Get short URL
    18840

    Germany Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel has threatened to cancel development aid to countries that refuse to take back rejected asylum seekers.

    In an interview with local media, Gabriel said that countries that do not cooperate sufficiently "cannot hope to benefit" from German development aid. The idea is said to be "fully supported" by German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere.

    While Gabriel didn't single out a particular country in his remarks, it's likely he had Tunisia, the home nation of Berlin truck attack suspect Anis Amri, in mind.

    A used suit of a forensic investigator lies on a Christmas tree where a truck ploughed through a crowded Christmas market killing 12 people in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    A used suit of a forensic investigator lies on a Christmas tree where a truck ploughed through a crowded Christmas market killing 12 people in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016

    Amri's ayslum application was rejected in June 2016, but Tunisia refused to take him back, denying he was a Tunisian citizen as he lacked relevant papers. A Tunisian travel document for the 24-year-old was finally issued by the Tunis government weeks before the attack, arriving in Germany two days after.

    Anis Amri, a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin truck attack
    © AP Photo/
    Anis Amri, a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin truck attack

    The German government estimates the country is currently an effective home to thousands of asylum seekers and refugees from Tunisia or other North African nations, who similarly face rejection and are likewise without paperwork.

    The proposal is part of a comprehensive shakeup of German security and immigration rules mooted by ministers in the wake of the December 19 attack. On January 3, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere announced his intention to bring several key German security agencies under direct federal control and abolish others, which would see the Federal Criminal Police Office transformed into an organ resembling the US' FBI, a huge increase in video surveillance, and the construction of deportation centers near German airports to ensure any migrant whose application is denied can be removed more effectively.

    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Christof Stache
    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016

    These plans were subsequently supported by Justice Minister Heiko Maas, who said he would craft "very concrete proposals" to expand the possibility of placing failed asylum seekers in detention before their expulsion.

    Despite this move towards heightened security, around 73 percent of Germans feel safe in their country, according to a poll published by ARD public television. In all, 88 percent said they have "a lot of trust" in the police, while only 36 percent said the same about intelligence services. Fifty-six percent also said they were "satisfied" with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    Related:

    Big Merkel is Watching You: German Minister Calls for Intelligence Shake-Up
    German, Italian Police Arrest Suspected Migrant Smuggling Syndicate Members
    Bavaria Head Calls For Stricter Refugee Regulations in EU, Germany
    Blow to Schengen as Austria Refuses to Re-Open German Border
    Tags:
    asylum request, terror threat, migrant crisis, asylum seekers, deportation, intelligence, aid, Berlin truck attack, Anis Amri, Sigmar Gabriel, Thomas de Maiziere, Tunisia, Germany, Europe, North Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      copius
      Migrant return out of Germany is only lip service for the coming elections.
      Merkel plans more migrants in 2017.
      This will mean more radical Islamists and more German deaths.
      Will it be you?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok