US Tanks 'Driving Back and Forth' in Europe Undermine Regional Stability

German politicians have expressed their dissatisfaction with the arrival of US tanks in the German port of Bremerhaven, German magazine Focus Online reported.

In particular, Brandenburg's leader and the SPD party member Dietmar Woidke criticized the initiative of NATO to deploy military battalions in the Eastern Europe.

"It wouldn't help us if the tanks will drive back and forth on both sides of the border," the German politician said.

He recommended to "keep calm" and maintain dialogue with Moscow "despite all the difficulties."

A similar opinion was expressed by vice-president of the German Die Linke party Tobias Pflueger. The politician believes that NATO's action will provoke a new arms race and lead to an "escalation in relations with Russia."

The American military equipment will be transported to Poland by rail, from where it will be distributed across the Baltic States, Bulgaria and Romania as a part of NATO's mission to contain "Russian aggression."

The US has used claims of alleged Russian military interference in Ukraine as a pretext for its military build-up in Eastern Europe, which Russia regards as a security threat. In the past ten years NATO's presence along Russia's western borders has grown eightfold, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said last month.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!