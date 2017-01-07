Berlin Christmas Market Attacker Could Have Acquired Gun in Switzerland

The broadcaster added that in July 2016 Amri had been detained by the German police near the border with Switzerland. Amri reportedly had drugs and two Italian passports on him and was heading to a wedding in the Swiss city of Zurich.
The 24-year-old Tunisian, who had his application for asylum rejected in June last year, rammed a stolen truck into a busy Christmas market in central Berlin in on December 19, killing 12 people. Amri fled to Italy where he was shot dead by Milan police officers several days after the attack. It emerged later that he had pledged allegiance to the Islamist State (IS, banned in Russia) terror group.
