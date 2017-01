BERLIN (Sputnik) — Police have detained five people on suspicion they set a refugee shelter ablaze in the western German city of Bielefeld in the North-Rhine Westphalia state, local media reported Friday.

A police spokesperson told reporters on Friday that the suspects had been detained overnight for purportedly setting mattresses alight inside the shelter, the Rheinische Post newspaper said.

The fire destroyed much of the shelter that housed several hundreds of immigrants and hurt 57 people, one was severely injured. A hundred of firefighters were called to tackle the blaze that was put out late Thursday.