Alleged Sexual Abuse by Migrants in Austria Should Be Europe's Wake-Up Call

© REUTERS/ Michaela Rehle Berlin to Boost Security on Border With Austria Amid Influx of Illegal Migrants

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier on Thursday, Austrian media reported that the police were searching refugee homes in the western city of Innsbruck after 18 women said they were groped during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

"The problem is that we, the Europeans, have been letting enormous, almost uncontrollable, groups of migrants into our countries for two years. And now we see problems in Innsbruck, this has become a crucial incident, and we cannot act the way we did before," Kappel said.

According to the lawmaker, Europe's current welfare systems are incapable of handling massive inflow of migrants.

"We have to improve our law enforcement, cut down the influx of migrants, we have to create the centers for migrants in Northern Africa and in the Middle East under the aegis of the United Nations," Kappel said.

Europe has been beset by a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing their crisis-torn home countries in the Middle East and North Africa to escape violence and poverty.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!