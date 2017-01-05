Alleged Sexual Abuse by Migrants in Austria Should Be Europe's Wake-Up Call

"The problem is that we, the Europeans, have been letting enormous, almost uncontrollable, groups of migrants into our countries for two years. And now we see problems in Innsbruck, this has become a crucial incident, and we cannot act the way we did before," Kappel said.
According to the lawmaker, Europe's current welfare systems are incapable of handling massive inflow of migrants.
"We have to improve our law enforcement, cut down the influx of migrants, we have to create the centers for migrants in Northern Africa and in the Middle East under the aegis of the United Nations," Kappel said.
Europe has been beset by a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing their crisis-torn home countries in the Middle East and North Africa to escape violence and poverty.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete We need to politically hold to account the neocons and the eurosocialist elites who are equally culpable in forging this scourge to punish Europe's terrorised masses. The EU is a dystopian hell on earth.
Angus Gallagher