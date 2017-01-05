Rome’s Basilica di Santa Maria Hosts Evening in Memory of Tu-154 Crash Victims

ROME (Sputnik) – On Thursday night, Italian musicians, as well as musicians from other counties, performed songs at the church from the repertoire of the Alexandrov Ensemble, members of which died in the Tu-154 crash.

On December 25, the Russian Tu-154 plane heading from Moscow to Syria crashed shortly after refueling and take-off from the Russian southern city of Adler, near Sochi.

The plane was carrying 92 people, including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants.

