France Reports ‘No Incidents’ Despite Hundreds of Cars Torched on NYE (VIDEO)

The French Interior Ministry said that 945 cars were either "totally destroyed" or "slightly affected" by the vandalism, a 17 percent increase from last year. However, the ministry claimed that these incidents have tapered off because they released the number of cars set on fire instead of the number of cars destroyed by fire.
The mass burning of cars has been something of year-end custom in France since the 1990s, with people competing to see who can set the most vehicles ablaze. During social unrest in 2005, disaffected French youths set fire to nearly 9,000 vehicles.
France’s right-wing Front National party (FN) released a statement criticizing the country’s deceptive information saying, "The new interior minister Bruno Le Roux… [Initially] didn’t communicate the number of vehicles burned and considers that the number of cars directly set on fire to be 'contained' while even this constitutes a significant rise of 8 percent." according to Newsline.
Le Roux commented, "I regret that once again there were too many instances of security forces being hit with objects, or faced with attacks or insults," according to the Telegraph. He thanked law enforcement present during the new year’s celebrations and said the event went off "particularly well."
In Nice, the site of a recent terror attack that killed 86, two police officers were hurt after being struck with "projectiles" despite heightened security.
Pierre-Henry Brandet, a spokesman for the ministry, refuted the accusations saying, "There is no desire to conceal… The number of direct firings is the most relevant indicator because it corresponds to the unlawful act..Not all vehicles were destroyed, some were only slightly affected."
He added, "Whatever the increase, this is not tolerable. But the trends are seen over several years and what is significant is a significant reduction over five years."
There is not such thing as off street parking in France, unless you live well outside the city. The mini cars that are owned are all on the streets with a parking permit paid for a year in advance. And if hundreds of cars were set afire, does that mean that there is not loss financially? A man's car is his property. If it is destroyed, who pays for it? Does he get one free? From whom? Who, ultimately, pays for these "no incidents'? In America, property ownership is still nine-tenths of the law. Obviously, there is not relationship of ownership to personal worth in Godless France.

chrrev, Here's a novel idea; why don't we, first, take the beggars that we are trying to save to democracy to a 'democratic' country, observe them for a while and see it they are fit to save for democracy before we send in the troops, the munitions, the accusations of how they are being held back? We could put them on the social payrolls of places like France, the UK, Germany, et.al., for a year or so, on probation. If they don't work out, it is because they didn't want it in the first place, but were only into it for the benefits. Of course, we would pay for all of this with their natural resources, taking a little at a time, instead of the international corporations taking it all at once.

Gullotine for Hollande.
