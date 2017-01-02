Register
    German police provide security at the Brandenburg Gate, ahead of the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations in Berlin, Germany December 27, 2016

    German Police Arrest Syrian Refugee Over Plotting Car Bomb Attack Reports

    The German police have arrested a Syrian man who was allegedly planning to carry out a car bomb attack, which he had asked Daesh terror group to fund, media reported Monday, citing German prosecutors.

    Police secure an area near an Istanbul nightclub, following a gun attack, Turkey, January 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    German Citizen Among People Killed in Istanbul Nightclub Terror Attack
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Times newspaper, the 38-year-old man, named Hasan A., had been in touch with Daesh via the Telegram message service, and asked the terrorists to provide him with some 180,000 euro ($190,000) to fund the attack, the paper added.

    The suspect was reportedly detained on Saturday during a police raid at his home in the city of Saarbruecken near the French border, and was subsequently arrested on Sunday.

    This arrest took place less than two weeks after on December 19, 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia Anis Amri drove a heavy truck into a crowd at the Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The German Interior Ministry considers the deadly market attack a terrorist act.

