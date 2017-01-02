© REUTERS/ Osman Orsal German Citizen Among People Killed in Istanbul Nightclub Terror Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Times newspaper, the 38-year-old man, named Hasan A., had been in touch with Daesh via the Telegram message service, and asked the terrorists to provide him with some 180,000 euro ($190,000) to fund the attack, the paper added.

The suspect was reportedly detained on Saturday during a police raid at his home in the city of Saarbruecken near the French border, and was subsequently arrested on Sunday.

This arrest took place less than two weeks after on December 19, 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia Anis Amri drove a heavy truck into a crowd at the Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The German Interior Ministry considers the deadly market attack a terrorist act.