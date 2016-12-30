'Lame' - Russian Embassy Mocks Obama Administration Sanctions

In a tweet with a photo of a “lame duck,” the embassy stated that they will be glad to see the last of the “hapless” Obama administration.

— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 29, 2016

“President Obama expels 35 [Russian flag emoji] diplomats in Cold War deja vu. As everybody, incl [American flag emoji] people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm.,” the account tweeted.

On Thursday morning, without providing evidence of Russian interference, the US sanctioned six Russian citizens, including the head of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate. The US is also expelling 35 Russian diplomats, who now have 72 hours to leave the nation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy Andrey Krutskikh said that Moscow hopes any sanctions imposed by Obama will be lifted by the incoming administration.