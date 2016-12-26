Scythian Gold to Be Exhibited in Kiev After Handover - Ukrainian Minister

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Scythian gold, which the District Court of Amsterdam ruled should be returned to Kiev instead of Crimea, will be exhibited in the Historical Museum of Kiev, Ukraine’s Minister of Culture Yevhen Nyschuk said on Friday.

"The gold will be returned to Ukraine, to Kiev, to the Historical museum and will at once be exhibited," Nyschuk said in his interview with Hromadske Radio.

The collection of the Scythian gold is part of the "Crimea. Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea" exhibition and was brought to the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam in early February 2014. The collection was provided by five museums, one in Kiev and four in Crimea. The dispute about the exhibition arose after Crimea reunified with Russia following a 2014 referendum. On December 14, 2016, the District Court of Amsterdam ruled that the Scythian gold artifacts should return to Kiev.

Russian Ministry of Culture stated that the court’s decision violated provisions of international law and principles of intermuseum exchange. According to the Russian ministry, the collection must return to Crimea where the Scythian gold was discovered and preserved for decades.

