German Police Say Successfully Defuse WWII Bomb in Augsburg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Last week, a World War II aerial bomb with a total weight of approximately two tonnes (US tons) was found during the construction work in the historic part of the city. Therefore, some 54,000 residents of the city were forced to leave their homes in order to let the experts make the explosive safe. Approximately 4,000 policemen, firefighters and rescue workers took part in the evacuation.

​"Good news at Christmas! The aerial bomb in Augsburg was successfully defused," the police said via Twitter late on Sunday, meaning that the evacuated Augsburg citizens could return to their homes.