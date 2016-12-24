Register
21:00 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    WWII

    WWII Bomb Disposal Prompts Evacuation of 54,000 Citizens in Germany's Augsburg

    © Sputnik/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 26 0 0

    Some 54,000 residents of the German city of Augsburg will be evacuated from their homes on the coming Christmas Sunday as a gigantic WWII bomb recently found in the city must be defused, kreiszeitung.de reported.

    1,500Lb Bomb Explosion! (680Kg)
    © Photo: Youtube/Tyler Witt
    Enormous Explosion After Royal Navy Detonated WWII-Era Bomb
    During the Christmas holidays, Augsburg is preparing for the largest evacuation in Germany since World War II.

    On Sunday, bomb technicians are to defuse a 3.8-ton giant WWII bomb that was found in the city during construction works on Tuesday.

    While other German residents will happily celebrate Christmas with their friends and families, 54,000 Augsburg residents will be evacuated from their homes.

    The preparations for the evacuation are under way. On Friday, hundreds of helpers arrived in the city to prepare for the challenging weekend.

    The reason why the bomb is to be defused on the Christmas holiday is organizational. During the evacuation, the entire inner city of Augsburg must be evacuated which means that all transport has to be stopped and enterprises closed.

    Picturs shows a deserted street as people were evacuated from their homes in the western German city of Koblenz ahead of work to defuse a World War II bomb.
    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS FREY GERMANY OUT
    10,000 Evacuated as West German City Prepares to Defuse WWII Bomb
    According to local authorities, such a large-scale evacuation would be more problematic on a working day. This is why the city's authorities, the police and the fire brigade decided to defuse the bomb on the holidays.

    WWII bombs are regularly found on the territory of Europe and Germany, in particular. About 5,500 unexploded ordnances are deactivated in Germany every year. A total of over 2 million aerial bombs were dropped over the country during the war, 100,000 of which are estimated to have remained undetonated.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Explosive Moment as WWII Bomb Detonated in Portsmouth, UK (VIDEO)
    Wreck of US-Made WWII Bomber Found in Southern Russia
    Hiroshima Mayor Rules Out Pressing Obama to Apologize for WWII Bombing
    Tags:
    disposal, evacuation, bomb, World War II, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok