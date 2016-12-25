Finland to Become First Country to Launch Unmanned Transport to Russia

Tests required for the development of the intelligent transport will take place for a route from Helsinki to Moscow and then St. Petersburg.
The organization of unmanned traffic, analysts remarked, will be quite a lengthy process. Intelligent transport is expected to be available on the market by 2020.
According to experts, driverless cars will reduce the number of traffic accidents by 90% and harmful emissions by 30%.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Isn't driverless transport way to vulnerable to hijack, stealing or nasty "pranks"?
MNaydenov