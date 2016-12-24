Moldova's New President Plans to Hold Meeting With Putin on January 17

On Friday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin held talks with President of Moldova Igor Dodon in Chisinau.

Rogozin said that Dodon has accepted the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to Russia at the start of 2017.

“We … discussed the agenda of the upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin, which is planned for January 17,” Dodon said.

Dodon won in the November presidential elections in Moldova.