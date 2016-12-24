Russian Deputy Prime Minister Holds Talks With Moldova’s New President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Friday, the Russian Aeroflot airlines plane with Rogozin failed to land in Chisinau due to bad weather conditions and was sent to Budapest. The plane eventually made it to Moldova’s capital late at night.

"Four in the morning in Chisinau. Talks with Moldovan President Igor Dodon successfully completed," Rogozin wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

According to Rogozin, Dodon has accepted the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to Russia at the start of 2017.

Dodon won in the November presidential elections in Moldova.

During his election campaign Dodon stressed the need to improve Chisinau's relations with Moscow, especially in the economic sphere, and even suggested that once he becomes president Moldova would hold a referendum on whether the country should withdraw from the 2014 political and trade agreement with the European Union and instead join the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Community.