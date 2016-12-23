Norway Against 'Israeli Way': Open Society More Important Than Combating Terror

"The recent terrorist attacks have spurred European countries to shape up and become more vigilant, but unfortunately Europe is still too poorly equipped to prevent such actions," Israeli terrorism expert Ely Karmon said, as quoted by Norwegian daily Aftenposten.
According to Professor Simon Perry at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, it will take a long time before Europeans understand the high price of safety and get used to the idea that it is necessary to relinquish certain individual freedoms to increase security.
First and foremost, Europe must set aside enough resources to successfully fight terrorism. In France and Belgium, counterterrorism work was significantly stepped up after the terrorist attacks, but Karmon pointed out that it will take a long time before the reinforcements are fully trained and operational.
According to the Israeli terrorism experts, local police should be armed with weapons loaded with live ammo in order to be able to shoot dead a terrorist on the spot. In France, local police do not carry firearms and had therefore no opportunity to shoot the driver who in an unhinged way mowed down 86 people along the waterfront in Nice.
Whereas intelligence cooperation between countries must be drastically improved, individual countries must step up data exchange between various competent bodies dealing with terrorism-related issues. For instance, police must be notified by the penitentiary system, if inmates are found to have become radicalized. Needless to say, the surveillance system itself must be intensified.
"The most important thing though is to stop terrorist attacks before they happen. With a terrorist sitting inside a truck, it's hard to stop him, especially if it is a crowded area," Karmon said.
However, Karmon's Norwegian colleagues were far from impressed with the proposed measures. According to Tore Bjørgo, the head of the Center for Extremism Research at the University of Oslo (UiO), the Israeli way of combating terrorism does not suit Europe, with its desire to maintain an open society.
"Do we want an Israeli-styled society where everything rotates around the terrorist threat? Sure, the terrorist threat has increased in Europe, but it is still a far cry from a conflict zone such as in Israel, where people live under the constant threat of terror," Tore Bjørgo said, calling an overprotective society "not a pleasant place to live in."
"We have made headway with safeguards, but we cannot ban everything. Besides, displaced terrorists can always take to the streets instead. Moreover, the most malicious methods are always something new. Therefore, it's like to protecting oneself against a past war," Bjørgo argued.
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete The problem with Bjorgo is that he is only a theorist from a university and is not living in the real world. This educated fool thinks there are other ways in handling terrorists that are in your own back yard. He is completely out of touch with reality. This professor is a supporter of terrorism ........ The Israelis know all too much about different methods of dealing with terrorists for decades and they know through trial and error what has failed and what works. The fact that Europe has some ridiculous open border policy is more of the reason to protect oneself with extreme measures. Europe can't sit idle and let Bjorgo 's theory apply because that's been done before and it won't work. Europe is dealing with raping maniacs and they need to be dealt with accordingly. Also this professor does not touch on the fact that these migrants don't want to assimilate with the residences of the country they are invading at all. They want to live with their own kind, they will try to force people into Islam , they will live off the welfare system, they will follow their religions radical views and not follow the rule of law in the country they have invaded, they force women to wear burkas or be raped, there is a high percentage of child molestation , they treat women like animals and they will politically control their Muslim town or village in order to implement their Muslims laws .......this is definitely a breeding ground for new terrorists to emerge. So it's pretty obvious what needs to be done and that is to disband Muslim communities coming into Europe and force integration .... If they refuse to integrate then the get deported and sent back to their war torn country Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete So the only choice is between lsraeI and the Soros led Open Society ?
