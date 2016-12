© Flickr/ Usuf Islam About 600 Inmates Riot in UK Birmingham Prison, Several People Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The prisoners had established control over the "A" wing at the prison and had lit several fires in it, The BBC broadcaster reported, citing the Prison Officers Association (POA).

The media outlet added that the officials from the POA could not estimate the extent of the disturbance at the moment.

The Swaleside prison has a capacity for 1,100 inmates and consists of eight wings.

On Friday, up to 600 prisoners in the UK’s HMP Birmingham prison in the western part of the country took part in yet another riot.