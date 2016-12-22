Register
21:45 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Drone

    UK Drone Users Face 'Theory Test' Under New Gov't Proposals

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12020

    Anyone who buys a drone in the UK may have to register the device and take a safety test in a bid to prevent potential collisions with passenger jets, a new government proposal suggests.

    The UK government is clamping down on drone owners and considering giving them a knowledge or situational awareness test, which would be similar to a driving theory exam. According to the Department for Transport, it is unclear at this stage if the exam will be voluntary or mandatory.

    The new drone rules are part of a document drawn up by the government entitled, 'Unlocking the UK's High Tech Economy: Consultation on the Safe Use of Drones in the UK.'

    While there are already strict rules for drone users, the unmanned aerial vehicles — also known as UAVs — which can operate under remote control or autonomously by on-board computers, have become increasingly widespread and are cheaply available in high street shops and online.

    ​Their popularity has led to a spike in the number of near-misses with passenger jets, with aviation chiefs receiving reports of 56 near-miss incidents in the 10 months to October — up from 29 in all of the previous year and six in 2014. 

    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
    © Flickr/ ackab1
    Drone Risk Experiment: UK Gov't Plans to Crash UAVs Into Military Planes

    It is believed that the rules will keep casual pilots of drones in check while encouraging more research to be done by the private sector.

    "This consultation sets out the Government's ambition to realise the benefits drones can bring to the UK — by creating the conditions for the cutting edge commercial use of drones to create high tech jobs, improve services and boost the economy — whilst addressing safety, security and privacy challenges and concerns that drones present," the report states.

    ​In addition to the examination other proposals will be to implement an online registration scheme that pilots will need to complete for quadcopters weighing 250 grams or more, this weight threshold will also apply to the theoretical test. The owner of the drone would need to register it, before it takes its first flight and will also have to pay a fee to do so.

    ​The government is also interested in electronic tagging; however the technology for this is not yet available. As a result government officials are considering an app that pilots would need to use before each flight. 

    Other proposals include testing facilities, which will allow the owner to fly their drone in a quiet rural area. Although none of these ideas have been finalized as of yet, the government has recognized that there are problems with drone ownership in the UK and have put forward these proposals and ways in which to mitigate the risks.

    Related:

    Christmas Crackdown on UK Drones Delivering Contraband
    UK Government Launches Open Consultation on Safe Use of Drones
    Drone Risk Experiment: UK Gov't Plans to Crash UAVs Into Military Planes
    Tags:
    safety, test, unmanned aerial vehicles, transport, regulations, drones, security, privacy, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok