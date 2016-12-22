Latvia Parliament Extends Country's Participation in NATO Afghanistan Mission

© AP Photo/ Reza Shirmohammadi, File NATO Mission Dismisses Taliban Claims of US Casualties in Afghanistan

RIGA (Sputnik) — The Latvian parliament (Saeima) decided to prolong Latvian participation in NATO's mission in Afghanistan until the end of 2020, a parliament representative told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

"The Saeima has extended the participation of the servicemen in the Afghanistan mission until 2020," the representative said.

NATO's Resolute Support mission has been deployed in Afghanistan since 2015. This mission succeeded NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), which operated in the country in 2003-2014 to aid Afghan authorities in their fight against terrorists. Resolute Support servicemen train and assist local security forces.

Afghanistan remains in a state of political and social turmoil, with Taliban insurgents and other extremist factions operating in the country.

