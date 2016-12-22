Warsaw to Respond to EU Suggestions to Settle Constitutional Court Crisis Soon

© AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski Tusk Believes Poland May Lose Standing in Europe Amid Ongoing Political Crisis

WARSAW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the European Commission sent to Poland new recommendations to resolve the crisis surrounding the country’s constitutional court, giving it two months to implement them.

"Polish government will familiarize itself with the recommendations of the European Commission… and will provide the answer in the due time. We support the declaration with full readiness for the objective and constructive dialogue with the European Commission on any matter," the statement read.

The ministry added that since new head of the constitutional court had been appointed the situation has been resolved.

On July 31, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed the new law on the Constitutional Tribunal, the country's top legislative court. The new law stipulates that decision on very important issues must be made in the presence of 11 out of the 15 Constitutional Tribunal judges, and a review of compliance of a law with the constitution can be made by five judges.

The bill also provides for the principle of the so-called "blocking minority" — if four judges vote against a motion during a meeting in the full composition, they may affect its imposition.

However, in August, the Constitutional Tribunal ruled that 10 articles of the new law regulating its work is partially inconsistent with the country's constitution. The tribunal ruled in particular that the ability to block 15-judge court decisions by four judges contradicted the country's constitution.

