17:08 GMT +322 December 2016
    People hold signs of letters composing the word 'Freedom' as they march in an anti-government protest in Warsaw, Poland December 18, 2016.

    Warsaw to Respond to EU Suggestions to Settle Constitutional Court Crisis Soon

    © REUTERS/ Agencja Gazeta/Franek Mazur
    Warsaw will provide a response for the European Commission remarks on the situation around Polish Constitutional Court in due time, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

    People gather to demonstrate outside the Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Dec. 16, 2016, in support of opposition lawmakers protesting against the ruling party's plans to limit media access to lawmakers
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Tusk Believes Poland May Lose Standing in Europe Amid Ongoing Political Crisis
    WARSAW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the European Commission sent to Poland new recommendations to resolve the crisis surrounding the country’s constitutional court, giving it two months to implement them.

    "Polish government will familiarize itself with the recommendations of the European Commission… and will provide the answer in the due time. We support the declaration with full readiness for the objective and constructive dialogue with the European Commission on any matter," the statement read.

    The ministry added that since new head of the constitutional court had been appointed the situation has been resolved.

    European Parliament
    © Flickr/ European Parliament
    EU Parliament Urges Poland to Solve Constitutional Crisis Before End of October
    On July 31, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed the new law on the Constitutional Tribunal, the country's top legislative court. The new law stipulates that decision on very important issues must be made in the presence of 11 out of the 15 Constitutional Tribunal judges, and a review of compliance of a law with the constitution can be made by five judges.

    The bill also provides for the principle of the so-called "blocking minority" — if four judges vote against a motion during a meeting in the full composition, they may affect its imposition.

    However, in August, the Constitutional Tribunal ruled that 10 articles of the new law regulating its work is partially inconsistent with the country's constitution. The tribunal ruled in particular that the ability to block 15-judge court decisions by four judges contradicted the country's constitution.

    Tags:
    constitutional court, political crisis, European Commission, Andrzej Duda, Poland
