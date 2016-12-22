© AFP 2016/ MANAN VATSYAYANA China Warns of Potential Difficulties in Ties With US Amid Trump Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Brussels’ purchases of components for communications satellites produced in Russia with the participation of foreign partners have not been affected by the anti-Moscow sanctions, head of Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus DS) in Russia Vladimir Terekhov said.

"It may seem surprising, but there was never really such an issue, because the sanctions fall within the procurement of elements, which could be used in the interests of the Defense Ministry. And the purpose of satellites created with our participation is … commercial or purely civilian. There are no new restrictions [on the purchases of the components],” Terekhov told RIA Novosti.

When asked whether Airbus DS together with its partners was planning on using Chinese-made components in the construction of satellites in Russia, Terekhov said “currently, no,” however he noted there has been an improvement in their general quality.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.