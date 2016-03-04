Austria Security Unchanged Despite US Warning on Terror Threat in Europe

Austria is not planning to change its security posture following the US update on Europe's vulnerability to terrorism, a spokesman for the Austrian Federal Ministry of the Interior told Sputnik on Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Alexander Mosesov — On Thursday, the US Department of State said in a worldwide caution message that Washington has reliable information on possible near-term terrorist attacks in Europe by Daesh and al-Qaeda terrorist groups.

"Austrian authorities do have an exchange of communication with relevant authorities in other countries on a routine basis, [there is] actually no change of security level," Karl-Heinz Grundboeck said.

© AFP 2018/ ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT US Does Not Recognize Europe's Role in Fight Against Daesh

Commenting on the recent security report by the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in which the Czech Republic is named as a primary transit country for people involved in Daesh activities, Grundboeck noted that special attention could be paid to individuals entering Austria through that country if "necessary."

Europe has been placed on high alert since terrorists killed 130 people in Paris, France, last November.