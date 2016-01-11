Register
12 March 2018
    People wait for the start of the investiture session at the Catalunya Parliament in Barcelona, Spain, January 10, 2016

    Spain May Suspend Catalan Autonomy Amid Secession Drive

    © REUTERS/ Albert Gea
    Europe
    Spanish authorities were ready to take "all legal measures" against Catalonia if its government continues the push toward secession, according to the spokesman for acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's Popular Party (PP).

    Incoming Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, center left, shakes hands with outgoing Catalan President Artur Mas after the investiture session at the Catalonian parliament in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Manu Fernandez
    Catalonia Front and Center as Spanish Political Uncertainty Continues
    MADRID (Sputnik) — Spain may invoke a constitutional provision to suspend the autonomous status of Catalonia if its government continues the push toward secession, the spokesman for acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's Popular Party (PP) warned Monday.

    Article 155 of the Spanish constitution allows authorities to suspend rights of an autonomous community if it does not abide by the constitution or other laws.

    "Those who attempts to ignore judgments passed by the Constitutional Court, which has called the resolution of the [Catalan] parliament to start secession process illegal, will get a firm and unambiguous answer," PP Deputy Secretary of Communications Pablo Casado said in response to whether the government planned to invoke Article 155.

    Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez gestures at the start of a news conference after his party's executive committee meeting in Madrid, Spain, January 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Juan Medina
    Catalonia Deadlock to Get Worse If People's Party Remains in Power
    Casado warned that Spanish authorities were ready to take "all legal measures."

    This comes a day after the parliament in Catalonia swore in a new leader, Carles Puigdemont, who promised to put Spain’s affluent northeastern region on track toward independence within 18 months.

