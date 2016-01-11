Register
16:25 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    European flags flutter in front of the European Commission building as the European Commission President-elect unveils the list of the new European Commissioners during a press conference in Brussels, on September 10, 2014

    European Commission to Discuss Poland's Recent Controversial Laws

    © AFP 2018/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    325

    The College of European Commissioners will have debate on controversial new laws in Poland, according to European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas.

    The German embassy building is seen in Warsaw, Poland January 10, 2016. Poland's foreign minister on Sunday summoned the German ambassador to a meeting over what his department called anti-Polish comments by German politicians, the conservative Warsaw government's latest broadside at Berlin
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    Polish Minister Shoots Down Eurocrat's Call for 'Supervision' of Warsaw
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The College of European Commissioners is set to discuss on Wednesday further measures with regard to newly adopted laws in Poland, which have led to concerns over the country's violation of EU legal principles, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Monday.

    "The [EU] commissioners will hold an orientation debate on the situation in Poland and EU rule of law framework. This discussion should serve as a basis to proceed with a deeper assessment of the situation in a constructive dialogue with the Polish authorities," Schinas said at a press briefing.

    According to Schinas, the debate will take place during the first College meeting on Wednesday.

    People gather during an anti-government demonstration for free media in front of the Polish television building in Warsaw, January 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    German Gov't Rules Out Imposing Sanction on Poland Over Media Reform
    On December 28, Poland's President Andrzej Duda enacted a controversial reform stipulating that 13 out of the country's 15 constitutional tribunal judges must be present at the most important court cases instead of the current nine. A two-thirds majority has been made a requirement for a ruling to stand. The reform will enable the ruling Law and Justice Party to influence the tribunal's decisions through five judges appointed by the government in November, according to critics.

    On Thursday, Duda signed a new decree giving his government power to appoint the heads of public television and radio, triggering widespread opposition from EU leaders and freedom of press advocates, as well as mass protests in 19 Polish cities, Prague, London and Stockholm.

    The European Parliament is due to hold a plenary session on Poland's controversial reforms on January 19.

    Related:

    German Gov't Rules Out Imposing Sanction on Poland Over Media Reform
    EU Parliament Head Accuses Poland of ‘Putinization’, What Does He Mean?
    Germany Threatens Sanctions Against Poland Over 'Lack of Western Values'
    Over 20,000 People Rally in Warsaw Against Law Restricting Media Freedom
    Tags:
    European Union, European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok