Scientists Discover New Species of Chameleon Believed to Be World’s Smallest Reptile - Photos

Researchers have discovered a new species of chameleon that may be the smallest reptile on Earth. Described by the media as being the size of a sunflower seed, Brookesia nana (or B. nana) was found in northern Madagascar.

The nano reptile has a long projectile tongue, like other chameleons, and uses it to catch prey. Scientists believe that the chameleon feeds on mites and springtails which it finds in decaying leaves. The creature hunts during the daytime on the rainforest floor, and rests in the grass at night.

There is a lot of unknown about the newly described reptile, as scientists have managed to observe just two individuals, one male and one female. For example, it is difficult to determine if these creatures are adults or if there are other chameleons of this species that are larger or smaller.

One thing researchers are sure about is that it won’t take long for Brookesia nana to become endangered. Its area of habitat – the mountain forests – is already severely degraded, says Malagasy herpetologist Andolalao Rakotoarison. As many people in this region are struggling with poverty, they clear the rainforests to make space for agriculture and farming. As data from NASA shows, deforestation in Madagascar affects nearly 94 percent of the area that was previously covered by forests.