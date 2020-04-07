Bright Pink Supermoon Shines in the Sky Over Rome - Video

The Moon will be only 221,855 miles (357,042 kilometres) away on the night of 7-8 April, appearing in the sky larger and more brilliant than usual.

A "pink-coloured" supermoon, which looks like it will be the most enormous and brilliant lunar show of the year, is set to rise in the sky above Rome, Italy.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is advising residents to look up at the sky to admire the event - even if it is through a living room window.

If you miss the upcoming supermoon today, you can catch the next one on 7 May.

