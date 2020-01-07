Watch Australian Air Force Pilots Working in Extreme Conditions Amid Bushfires

The press-service of the Royal Australian Air Force has published a video showing the extreme conditions pilots have been facing while working to fight wildfires and evacuate people from the most affected areas.
The first clip shows the crew of a C-27J Spartan attempting to land at Mallacoota, Victoria, where people are waiting to be evacuated. That flight was successful, the press-service wrote.
The second clip shows another crew aboard a C-130J Hercules attempting to land at Merimbula, New South Wales, to deliver Fire and Rescue NSW personnel. Unfortunately, due to the lack of visibility, they were unable to land.
Record-breaking temperatures, drought and strong winds have caused a series of massive wildfires across Australia in the past few months. At least 24 people and millions of animals have been killed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)