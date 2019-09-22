Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesian Coast - USGS

Underground shocks were registered at 19:53 GMT, 186 kilometres (116 miles) to the north-west of the settlement of Saumlaki. The focus of the earthquake was located at a depth of 48.5 kilometres.
There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.
Green earthquake alert (Magnitude 5.9M, Depth:48.47km) in Indonesia 21/09/2019 19:53 UTC, Few people within 100km. https://t.co/eidPxuJI0k— GDACS_robot (@GDACS_robot) September 21, 2019
Indonesia is part of the "Pacific Ring of Fire," a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is a seismic zone, known for its powerful earthquakes.
