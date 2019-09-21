Greta Thunberg Participates in UN's Youth Climate Summit - Video

Sixteen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg and other young environmentalists are meeting at the Youth Climate Summit in the UN headquarters in New York City.
According to the UN, young activists have joined the event after receiving "green tickets" based on their "commitment to addressing the climate crisis".
Swedish activist Great Thunberg made headlines last year after she skipped classes to stage a sit-down protest outside the Swedish parliament with a sign that read "school strike for climate".
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more
All comments
Show new comments (0)