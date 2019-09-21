Greta Thunberg Participates in UN's Youth Climate Summit - Video

The Youth Climate Summit is taking place in New York on 21 September, preceding the UN Climate Change Summit 2019. The aim of Saturday's gathering is to allow young climate activists to offer their solutions to the environmental crisis.

Sixteen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg and other young environmentalists are meeting at the Youth Climate Summit in the UN headquarters in New York City.

According to the UN, young activists have joined the event after receiving "green tickets" based on their "commitment to addressing the climate crisis".

Swedish activist Great Thunberg made headlines last year after she skipped classes to stage a sit-down protest outside the Swedish parliament with a sign that read "school strike for climate".

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more