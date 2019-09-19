Over 33% of Bermuda Residents Left Without Electricity by Humberto Hurricane – Company

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – About 22,470 out of some 65,000 residents of the Bermuda Islands have been left without electricity by the Humberto hurricane, the Bermuda Electric Light Company (BELCO) electricity-generating company said on Wednesday.

The tropical storm of Humberto formed over the Atlantic Ocean on Friday and turned into a hurricane on Sunday.

🇧🇲 Humberto's getting close. Stay inside and stay safe. Do NOT call BELCO during the storm to report a power outage. However, DO call BELCO in the event of an emergency or life-threatening situations, such as downed power lines or pole fires, which will be handled immediately. pic.twitter.com/1YCfDtIaot — BELCO (@BELCOBERMUDA) September 18, 2019

Humberto is the ninth Atlantic storm of this season and the third, which increased to the level of a hurricane.

Earlier in September, the hurricane Dorian devastated the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, where estimated 70,000 people have been left homeless in the aftermath. The disaster has also left dozens of people dead.