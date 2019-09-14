'Micro' Harvest Moon Shines Over Las Vegas on Friday the 13th - Video

Friday’s full moon is called a 'Harvest Moon' because it will be the last before the autumnal equinox on 23 September – commonly known as the beginning of the autumn.

According to astronomers, this time the phenomenon will be unusually small in what is also called a ‘Micro Harvest Moon’ because it will be at its farthest point from Earth tonight.

What makes this event even more unique is that it falls on what some consider to be a lucky Friday the 13th.

The last time a full moon appeared on Friday the 13th was in October of 2000. According to astronomers, the next 'coincidence' is slated for August of 2049.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.