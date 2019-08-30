'Dirtiest Porn Ever': Pornhub Moves to Tackle Beach Litter Via New XXX-rated Environmental Campaign

Pornhub vice president Corey Price says that ocean pollution has become one of the “most significant issues of our lifetime,” and something that the online porn provider can no longer ignore.

Online porn giant Pornhub has come up with a charitable initiative that it says will protect the environment by cleaning up litter-covered beaches.

The "Dirtiest Porn Ever" operation, carried out under the auspices of Pornhub Cares, involves filming a video featuring a pornstar couple having sex on a dirty beach while a cleaning crew dressed in protective suits emblazoned with the Pornhub logo move around, dealing with the litter problem.

For each view of the videos, Pornhub promises to donate an unspecified sum to Ocean Polymers, a recycling technology company that works on collecting and processing plastic waste from the sea.

"We're dirty here at Pornhub, but that doesn't mean our beaches need to be," Pornhub VP Corey Price said in a statement, describing ocean pollution as one of the "most significant issues of our lifetime."

But as news outlet Quartz points out, the move might serve as "low-hanging fruit for companies to earn sustainability kudos," with a recent study by French think tank the Shift Project revealing that "one percent of global carbon emissions come from streaming," with an entire third of that amount coming from streaming pornography.

The media outlet also notes that “Pornhub and its beneficiaries have their work cut out for them” as the exact amount of waste being discarded into the earth’s oceans is virtually impossible to determine.