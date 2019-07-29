Register
20:48 GMT +329 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brown bear

    In Canada, Black Bears Poached… for Their Genitals

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Canada has discovered that local black bears are hunted for their genitals. Chinese traditional medicine, which sees potions made from bears’ genitals as a source of virility, appears to be behind the practice.

    According to Samantha Bayard, a spokeswoman for Canada’s Department of Environment and Climate Change, poaching has always existed in Canada but it takes a different form today.

    Operation Thunderball, which was set up to fight wildlife-related crimes, has recently shed light on modern forms of poaching. The investigation discovered that American black bears were hunted for their genitals. Led by Interpol, the operation uncovered 23 live primates, 440 elephant tusks, 4,300 protected birds and 10,000 turtles across for continents. Interpol also seized 15 penis bones and several genitals of the American black bear, which is one of Canada’s national symbols, in the provinces of New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

    Needless to say, the hunting of these animals is strictly forbidden and since 1992, Canada has introduced very harsh penalties for those convicted of poaching.

    “Black bears are protected by provincial and federal legislation. The Department of Environment and Climate Change enforces the Wild Animal and Plant Protection Act […], which serves, inter alia, to control the illegal interprovincial and international wildlife transportation. Penalties for violating this law may range from 5 thousand to 12 million CDN [€8.2 million], […] as well as prison sentences”, Bayard said.

    It seems that it is Chinese traditional medicine that is behind the demand for black bears’ genitals. At least, this is what Sheldon Jordan, the Director-General of the wildlife law enforcement of Canada, told La Presse. In fact, many articles and reports have already reported the enthusiasm of a certain Chinese clientele for the penises and genitals of certain animals. After being killed in Canada, black bears – or at least their body parts – are shipped to China. However, little else is known about the interaction of poachers at the international level.

    “The Chinese believe that to revitalise some part of the body, one needs to eat the same organ. […] Eating penises and genitals makes a man stronger and guarantees him a fulfilling sex life”, a client of a Beijing restaurant told 20 minutes in 2013.

    Black bear
    CC0
    Black bear

    Although the Black Bear is not an endangered species, Canadian authorities take the illegal hunting of black bears very seriously. According to Bayard, every effort is being made to prevent them from being poached:

    “Recent border operations to intercept black bear parties are a direct result of intelligence gathered by our teams at Environment and Climate Change Canada […]. Our efforts to protect this species and other Canadian species are constantly adjusted to demand and will be our priorities as long as the situation demands”, Bayard stated.

    Poaching linked to the Chinese market is far from a new phenomenon. In November 2018, China banned and re-authorised the rhinoceros horn trade on its territory. It’s believed that the horn of this animal can prevent cancer. Many animal welfare organisations were outraged by Beijing’s move. According to Le Monde, in 2018, Chinese traditional medicine generated about $38 billion [€34 billion] this way. Animal advocates even speak of a “Chinese traditional medicine lobby”, which attempts to curb, as much as possible, the actions of the Canadian authorities:

    “The Department of Environment and Climate Change works closely with its national partners such as the Canada Border Services Agency, the Provincial and Territorial Wildlife and the Natural Resources Agencies. The Department is also working with international organisations, like Interpol, and certain importing countries to stop this illegal trade”, Bayard said.

    This news comes at a time when Canada-China relations are at a low ebb. Since the arrest of Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, the two countries have been at loggerheads. And despite the indignation of animal rights activists, Canadian officials are unlikely to make this story a priority in their dealings with their Chinese counterparts.

    Related:

    Mother and Baby Mauled to Death by Grizzly Bear in Canada’s Yukon
    'Hunger Games' Canada Style: Man Barely Escapes Fierce Bear Attack
    Are They Nuts?! Family in Canada Caught on Video Hand-Feeding Bear Mum and Cubs
    Tags:
    genitals, bear, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Worker and Collective Farm Girl statue above the arch at the main entrance to VDNKH park in Moscow.
    All-Russia Exhibition Centre Turns 80: The Grandeur of a Major Soviet-Era Park in Moscow
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse