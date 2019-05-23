Register
22:04 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    China pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2020

    Study: Mysterious Rise in Dangerous Banned Gas Levels Linked to China

    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Despite the fact that China signed the 1987 Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, vowing to reduce the production of harmful chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), the country has continued to use the banned chemicals, according to a recent study.

    The Montreal Protocol, which was signed by 197 countries, including Canada, the US and China, in September 1987, is an international treaty intended to protect the ozone layer by banning CFCs, chemicals used in the manufacture of aerosol sprays, propellants, refrigerants and solvents that are known to contribute to ozone depletion in the upper atmosphere. 

    Hurricane
    CC0
    Ecologists REVEAL Glimpses of Our Grim Future As Result of Global Warming

    Last year, scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that global emissions of Trichlorofluoromethane (CFC-11) have increased by 25 percent since 2012 based on emissions levels observed at measurement sites.

    "I've been making these measurements for more than 30 years, and this is the most surprising thing I've seen," NOAA scientist Stephen Montzka said at the time. "I was astounded by it really."

    A new study published on May 22 in the journal Nature found that between 40% and 60% of total global CFC-11 emissions since 2012 were produced by eastern China and that CFC-11 emissions in eastern mainland China had increased by 7,000 tonnes per year since then. The study, conducted by scientists from University of Bristol, Kyungpook National University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, examined weather and wind patterns to identify the origin of the gas emissions.

    "Using high-frequency atmospheric observations from Gosan, South Korea, and Hateruma, Japan, together with global monitoring data and atmospheric chemical transport model simulations, we investigate regional CFC-11 emissions from eastern Asia. We show that emissions from eastern mainland China are 7.0 ± 3.0 (±1 standard deviation) gigagrams per year higher in 2014 — 2017 than in 2008 — 2012, and that the increase in emissions arises primarily around the northeastern provinces of Shandong and Hebei," the report's abstract states.

    However, the report was unable to determine where the rest of the CFC emissions were coming from, due to the "sparsity of long-term measurements of sufficient frequency near potentially emissive regions."

    According to lead author of the study, Matthew Rigby, the findings were not "entirely a surprise," the National Post reported.

    Following the release of the NOAA report last year, the New York Times and the Environmental Investigation Agency, an international non-governmental organization that investigates environmental abuse and crime, published stories claiming that the illegal use of CFC-11 in China mostly occurs in its foam blowing sector. CFCs are used as foam blowing agents to create cellular structures from liquid plastic resin. 

    Sea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming
    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    Researcher: Arctic Domain is Shrinking in Response to Global Warming

    In response to the recently released study, the EIA issued a statement that the "new paper scientifically confirms that large scale CFC-11 emissions came from eastern China, as identified by our investigations and reports." However, the statement also notes that the inability of scientists to determine the origin of the remaining emissions highlights the need for better "monitoring capacity" in parts of the world such as South America, western China and India.

    Indeed, the study may not even paint a complete picture of China's emissions.

    "There are still multiple unresolved issues, including how much illegal CFC-11 remains in hidden stockpiles or may have been already exported in foam products or polyol blends. However the most critical action for China now is to locate and permanently shut down all CFC-11 production. This will require a significant and sustained intelligence-led enforcement effort from China," Clare Perry, EIA UK's Climate Campaign leader, said in a Thursday press release.

    Related:

    US Scientist Suggests New Diet for Indian Cows to Reduce Global Warming
    ‘It Will Be Awful:’ Global Warming Could Soon Increase Heat Wave Deaths 2,000%
    A New High: More Americans Believe Humans to Blame for Global Warming
    Trump's Call for 'Good Old Global Warming' Met by Sweeping Facepalm Reaction
    Global Warming: Sexy Weather Girl Turns Up the Heat (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    reports, chlorofluorocarbon, emissions scandal, emissions, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse