Pompeo Gives Speech on US Arctic Policies at Meeting in Finland (VIDEO)

The Arctic Council is a top-level forum dealing with issues related to the Arctic region and promoting cooperation between the member states. The council includes the United States, Canada, Russia, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland, as well as several observer states.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is giving a speech in Finland's northern city of Rovaniemi where top diplomats from Arctic nations have gathered to discuss a variety of issues pertaining to the northernmost region of the Earth. The meeting comes amid tensions related to the problems of global warming and access to minerals resulting from ice melting in the region.

Pompeo is also expected to talk with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the side-lines of the Arctic Council to discuss topics ranging from ecology to pressing international issues such as the crisis in Venezuela.

