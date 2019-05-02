The Real 'Monty Python': Bizarre Three-Eyed Snake Discovered in Australia

The unusual snake had three functioning eyes on its head, and reportedly died mere weeks after it was found in March.

A peculiar-looking snake that had one eye too many was found by wildlife authorities in Australia on a highway in the country’s north.

As the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Service explained on its Facebook page, an X-ray scan of the creature’s cranium revealed that it actually had one skull with three functioning eyes rather than two merged skulls.

According to BBC, the reptile — a baby carpet python nicknamed Monty Python — was found in March and died mere weeks after its discovery.