Tsunami Alert Declared in 6 Provinces of Thailand – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A tsunami alert was declared on Saturday in six provinces of Thailand after two earthquakes in the Indian Ocean, according to media reports.

The tsunami alert was declared in the provinces of Ranong, Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun, the Xinhua news agency reported citing Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

According to the US Geological Survey, two tremors with the 5.1-magnitude both took place near the Andaman Islands at 11:29 and 11:34 GMT.

The Andaman Islands and Thailand are located in a seismically active and regularly suffer from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands died in 2004 when the most powerful earthquake at that time hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several states bordering the Indian Ocean.