Tsunami Alert Declared in 6 Provinces of Thailand – Reports

The tsunami alert was declared in the provinces of Ranong, Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun, the Xinhua news agency reported citing Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
The Andaman Islands and Thailand are located in a seismically active and regularly suffer from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands died in 2004 when the most powerful earthquake at that time hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several states bordering the Indian Ocean.
