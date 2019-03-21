VIDEO of Bear Walking on Its Hind Legs, Leaving Tourists SHOCKED Goes Viral

While tourists were stunned by the sudden "performance," some netizens weren't so amused and claimed the bear could only have learned to walk like a human due to mistreatment.

A huge bear walking just like a human has amazed tourists in a South Korean theme park. The footage captured from inside a bus shows the animal walking on its hind legs with no problems. The show performed by the bear, which lives at the Everland Resort, hasn't, gone unnoticed by social media users, with some of them claiming that this could only have been achieved due to what was described as "years of abuse".

Everland in South Korea 🙆🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/hlvnW6TYBn — butterscotch queen 👸🏼 (@nurulshaz1nimds) 17 марта 2019 г.

The South Korean theme park had earlier been criticised after a polar bear that had lived alone for three years, died. In addition to this, the park has faced scrunity from animal welfare agents over penguins being dressed up for Christmas.

what’re the chances that these bears were trained w force to stand on their hind legs 🙄 especially since this location is part of a large theme park — carolthor rights (@monetbadue) March 20, 2019

It’s perfectly fine and normal to walk like this — Nick Barsoum (@batboye69) March 19, 2019