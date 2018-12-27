Shiveluch Volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka Territory Throws Ash at 4.3 Miles

"Early on Thursday local time, an emission of an ash plume occurred at the Shiveluch volcano. According to video data, its height amounted to 7 kilometres above sea level. The ash trail is stretching to the north of the giant," the statement read.
The local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that no ash showers had been seen in the nearby settlements.
Shiveluch is the northernmost active volcano in Kamchatka. The volcano has been erupting since the spring of 2009 and its eruptions are mostly of explosive nature.
