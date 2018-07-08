Register
01:20 GMT +308 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Presidential candidate of the ruling Citizens' Action Party (PAC), Carlos Alvarado

    No Oil, No Army: Costa Rica First Nation to Eliminate Fossil Fuels

    © REUTERS / Juan Carlos Ulate
    Environment
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Costa Rica will become the first nation in the world to completely eliminate fossil fuels.

    In May, the country's new president, 38-year-old former journalist Carlos Alvarado announced the plan to ban fossil fuels during his inauguration speech. 

    Tarkhankut Nature Park in Crimea
    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Go Green? Global Tourism Major Greenhouse Gas Source, Study Finds

    "Decarbonization is the great task of our generation and Costa Rica must be one of the first countries in the world to accomplish it, if not the first," Alvarado told a crowd of supporters, the Independent reported.

    "When we reach 200 years of independent life we will take Costa Rica forward and celebrate… that we've removed gasoline and diesel from our transportation," he promised.
    Over 99 percent of Costa Rica's electricity is currently generated through renewable energy sources. However, achieving zero-carbon transport, one of any country's big environmental challenges, will be arduous.

    According to Jose Daniel Lara, a Costa Rican energy researcher at the University of California-Berkeley, the complete elimination of fossil fuels in just a few years — the president's goal — is unlikely.

    "A proposal like this one must be seen by its rhetoric value and not by its technical precision," Lara told the Independent.

    Oscar Echeverría, president of the Vehicle and Machinery Importers Association, noted that speedily achieving 100-percent clean transport will be problematic because the required infrastructure does not yet exist.

    "If there's no previous infrastructure, competence, affordable prices and waste management, we'd be leading this process to failure. We need to be careful," Echeverría said. 

    Russia has expressed keen interest in reaching a comprehensive agreement aimed at reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions during the UN climate change conference.
    Russia Interested in Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Global Deal – Putin

    The demand for cars in Costa Rica is on the rise. According to 2016 data from the country's National Registry, there were twice as many cars registered as babies born in that year. In addition, the country's National Meteorological Institute revealed that 64 percent of the Central American country's emissions are from energy use and more than two-thirds of that can be attributed to the transport sector.

    Costa Rica is nonetheless setting a powerful example to the rest of the world, regardless of how long it may take to wean its transport network off of fossil fuels entirely, according to Monica Araya, a Costa Rican sustainability expert and director of Costa Rica Limpia, an organization that advocates renewable energy and electric transport.

    "Getting rid of fossil fuels is a big idea coming from a small country. This is an idea that's starting to gain international support with the rise of new technologies," Araya said.

    Related:

    Rosneft, Japanese Consortium Sign Deal to Explore Sea of Japan Fossil Fuels
    Fossil Fuels Get a Boost - Scientists Accidentally Convert CO2 Into Ethanol
    Go Green or Go Home: How Renewable Energy Could Fully Replace Fossil Fuels
    Widespread Protests Set to Call on World Governments to Ban Fossil Fuels
    Most Fossil Fuels Need to Stay in the Ground: Study
    Tags:
    transportation, greenhouse gas, Fossil Fuels, Costa Rica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Breathtaking Golden Jellyfish Lake With 2Mln Underwater Inhabitants
    Breathtaking Golden Jellyfish Lake With 2Mln Underwater Inhabitants
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse