Register
23:29 GMT +302 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Farmer Robert Warnock walks with his Holstein Friesian cattle on Capel Church Farm, in the village of Capel-le-Ferne, near Folkestone, south east England

    ‘Awestruck’: Research Shows Global Meat Industry’s Outsize Ecological Footprint

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 21

    A new report analyzing data from 40,000 farms in 119 countries, reveals that reducing human meat and dairy consumption is the quickest way to decrease greenhouse gases.

    According to a new analysis published in the journal Science by researchers at the University of Oxford, cutting meat and dairy consumption will reduce global farmland use by over 75 percent. The use of wildland for agriculture is one of the main causes of mass wildlife extinction. In addition, removing meat and dairy products from a person's diet is measured to decrease an individual's carbon footprint by up to 73 percent. 

    Tarkhankut Nature Park in Crimea
    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Go Green? Global Tourism Major Greenhouse Gas Source, Study Finds

    The findings note that current global meat and dairy production contribute to some 60 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

    According to lead author Joseph Poore, "A vegan diet is probably the single biggest way to reduce your impact on planet Earth, not just greenhouse gases, but global acidification, eutrophication, land use and water use."

    "It is far bigger than cutting down on your flights or buying an electric car," Poore detailed, which would only reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

    "Avoiding consumption of animal products delivers far better environmental benefits than trying to purchase sustainable meat and dairy," he added.
    The findings note that beef cattle raised on deforested land produce 12 times the greenhouses gas and use 50 times more land than animals raised on natural pasture land.

    "Converting grass into [meat] is like converting coal to energy. It comes with an immense cost in emissions," Poore said.

    Even freshwater fish farming, which is how 97 percent of fish in Europe ae farmed, was found to contribute greatly to greenhouse gas production.

    "You get all these fish depositing excreta and unconsumed feed down to the bottom of the pond, where there is barely any oxygen, making it the perfect environment for methane production," Poore noted. 

    Pollution
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Britain's Greenhouse Gas Problem: Gov't Figures Point to 6% Fall in 2016

    The research has received praise from across the scientific spectrum.

    "This is an immensely useful study. It brings together a huge amount of data and that makes its conclusions much more robust. The way we produce food, consume and waste food is unsustainable from a planetary perspective. Given the global obesity crisis, changing diets — eating less livestock produce and more vegetables and fruit — has the potential to make both us and the planet healthier," Professor Tim Benton at the University of Leeds told the Guardian.

    Dr. Peter Alexander at the University of Edinburgh noted the "environmental benefits, eg for biodiversity, from sustainably managed grazing and increasing animal product consumption […] improve nutrition for some of the poorest globally. My personal opinion is we should interpret these results not as the need to become vegan overnight, but rather to moderate our [meat] consumption."

    "I was awestruck. It is really important, sound, ambitious, revealing and beautifully done," Professor Gidon Eshel at Bard College said of the study.

    Related:

    EU Ranks 2nd After Russia in Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions - Eurostat
    Finland to Contribute to Reduction of EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030
    Russia Interested in Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Global Deal – Putin
    Australia Sets New Greenhouse Gas Emission Target for 2030
    US Mulls 30% Cut in Greenhouse Gas Emissions
    Tags:
    diet, Dairy, greenhouse emissions, cattle, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Contests Miss Russian Radio 2018
    Beauty Contest Miss Russian Radio 2018
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse