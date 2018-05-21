Register
23:32 GMT +321 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Kilauea volcano

    As Hawaiian Volcano Pours Lava Into Pacific, Scientists Warn of Deadly ‘Laze’

    © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong
    Environment
    Get short URL
    120

    This weekend, lava poured from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island into the Pacific Ocean, resulting in the production of laze, or lava haze – the potentially deadly airborne chemical plume created when molten rock sizzles sea water.

    Laze is formed when hot lava comes into contact with cooler sea water. The resulting reaction generates hydrochloric acid and volcanic glass, which is produced by rapidly cooling magma, the mixture of molten volatiles and solids found beneath the surface of the Earth.

    "Lava entering the ocean causes a chemical reaction and can result in small explosions, sending tiny particles of hydrochloric acid and volcanic glass in the air," Jessica Johnson, a geophysicist at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom, recently explained to USA Today.

    According to US Geological Survey (USGS) scientist Wendy Stovall, any Hawaii residents that feel stinging on their skin should go inside because the acid in the laze plume is corrosive and can cause irritation to the skin, eyes and lungs, especially to those with asthma and emphysema. In addition, people should also strongly consider staying indoors because toxic sulfur dioxide gas spewing from various vents in volcanic fissures tripled this past weekend.

    "At any time, activity may again become more explosive, increasing the intensity of ash production and producing ballistic projectiles very near the vent. Communities downwind should be prepared for ashfall as long as this activity continues," the USGS warned Sunday.

    The laze could also pose a threat to mariners.

    "All waterway users should be aware of the hazardous conditions associated with such an event. Getting too close to the lava can result in serious injury or death," Lt. Cmdr. John Bannon of the US Coast Guard in Honolulu said in a Sunday statement.

    On Sunday, a man suffered a leg injury after he was hit by lava spatter while on his home's balcony during the Kilauea's explosive eruption.

    "It hit him on the shin, and shattered everything from there down on his leg," spokeswoman for the Hawaii County Janet Snyder was quoted as saying by the HawaiiNewsNow broadcaster.

    The man was reportedly hospitalized. This the first case of injury received as a result of the Kilauea eruption, which started on May 3. The volcano started shooting ash plumes last month after a series of earthquakes. Eruptions started in May after the archipelago's Big Island was shaken by two large earthquakes.

    The Kilauea volcano eruption prompted the evacuation of around 10,000 people since May 3. On May 11, US President Donald Trump unlocked federal funding for Hawaii, providing both state and local authorities with federal assistance in their recovery efforts in the areas affected by the ongoing eruption.

    Related:

    WATCH: Volcano Starts Erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island
    Hawaiian Volcano’s Lava Lake Bubbles to Record Heights in Months
    Mount Etna: Changes in Active Italian Volcano Need Careful Observation - Study
    WATCH Huge Eruption of Japanese Volcano
    New Skyline: Indonesian Volcano’s Dome Blown Apart by Latest Eruption (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    lava, volcano, Hawaii
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse