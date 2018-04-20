Register
04:38 GMT +320 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Peter Jenniskens, a meteor astronomer at NASA's Ames Research Center and the SETI Institute Mountain View in California found his first fragment of the meteor that exploded over Sudan on February 28, 2009. This fragment broke into two pieces when it landed.

    Solar Sister: Mars-Sized ‘Lost Planet’ Destroyed 4.5 Billion Years Ago - Study

    © NASA Ames Research Center/SETI/Peter Jenniskens
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An asteroid that exploded above the Nubian Desert in Sudan October 7, 2008, may have contained relics of the history of a large planet that might have been destroyed - in our solar system.

    The clue? Pieces of the meteor recovered from the scene weren't just typical tiny space rocks, but diamonds. Those diamonds are believed to have formed billions of years ago inside the now-absent planet's inner core. The gems contained compounds such as chromite, phosphate, and iron-nickel sulfides, which is typical of diamonds found on Earth — but these compounds have never before been discovered on any extraterrestrial body, according to a study conducted by scientists at the Swiss Philippe Gillet's lab at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, in conjunction with fellow researchers in France and Germany.

    At the dawn of our solar system, 4.57 billion years ago, the sun had multiple planetary embryos surrounding it. Some merged, creating some of the planets currently occupying our solar system, while others crashed and burned into the sun or moved on to other parts of the galaxy.

    "Many planetary embryos were Mars-sized bodies, such as the one that collided with Earth to give rise to the moon," an April 18 statement from the University on the study, published the day before, reads. 

    The Moon
    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Lunar Tour: NASA Presents New 4K Exploration of Earth’s Moon (VIDEO)

    The 13-foot-wide asteroid that carried these clues exploded 23 miles above the Earth's surface, but its remnants proved valuable, not because diamonds are expensive, but because they were, so to speak, goldmines of information.

    When scientists swept the desert for fragments of the asteroid, the miniscule diamonds were found inside of them, but scientists were left to grapple with the question of how, or perhaps why, they were there.

    "Current thinking is that these tiny diamonds can form in three ways: enormous pressure shockwaves from high-energy collisions between the meteorite ‘parent body' and other space objects; deposition by chemical vapor; or, finally, the ‘normal' static pressure inside the parent body, like most diamonds on Earth," the statement says. 

    Artwork depicting NASA's Park Solar Probe studying the sun from its solar atmosphere
    © NASA
    Star Team: Captain Kirk Signs Off on NASA’s New Journey to Get Closer to Sun (VIDEO)

    The study noted that diamonds in the meteorite would require pressures larger than 20 gigapascals to form, an extremely intense level of force that humans can only attain with specific kinds of explosions, according to Live Science. "This level of internal pressure can only be explained if the planetary parent body was a Mercury- to Mars-sized planetary ‘embryo,' depending on the layer in which the diamonds were formed," the statement says.

    The study authors said that their research "provides convincing evidence that the ureilite parent body was one such large "lost" planet before it was destroyed by collisions some 4.5 billion years ago."

    Related:

    Indian Scientist Finds Way to See Wormholes in Space-Time
    Observe the Earth in 360-Degree-VIDEO From International Space Station
    International Day of Human Space Flight
    World’s Space Leaders to Address Industry Issues at Annual Symposium in Colorado
    4,000 UAE Citizens Applied to Become Country’s First Astronauts - Space Centre
    Tags:
    space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chemical Laboratory Warehouse of Militants Discovered in Douma
    From President to Penthouse
    From President to Penthouse
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse