Register
12:25 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    visible image of Hurricane Ophelia (16L) in the Atlantic Ocean

    North Atlantic Current at its Weakest For 1,500 Years – Reports

    NASA
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New research claims the possible breakdown of the North Atlantic current system could have severe implications for countries around the Atlantic basin.

    Researchers at University College London in collaboration with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute in the United States have published research claiming to demonstrate that the currents circulating ocean water throughout the North Atlantic is are at their weakest for nearly the last 1,500 years.

    The findings, to be published in the journal Nature, claim to show that the weakening of the "Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation" (AMOC) accelerated in the mid-nineteenth century, coincident with both the onset of the Industrial Revolution in Europe and the end of the so-called "Little Ice Age" that lasted from the sixteenth century.

    Increased melting of the Northern Arctic ice-sheets, releasing larger volumes of fresh water into the seas is reportedly interfering with the AMOC. Because of the relative absence of salt, the less dense water is less able to sink down to the extreme depths at which the current carries it back to the Equator, where the higher temperatures cause it to rise again and send it back towards Western Europe and North America.

    A man walks down a snow covered street in South London, Britain, February 28, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez
    Wintry Forecasts: Beast From the East Chills UK Economy

    Among the projected effects of the potential breakdown of the system by which warm water is distributed throughout the Atlantic are the inundation of coastal areas due to sea level rises, changes in the patterns of rainfall leaving some regions over-served while others are left arid and increasingly bitter winters in Western Europe.

    Britain has recently witnessed unusually cold winter weather, withstanding lower than average temperatures and levels of snowfall unseen in recent years.

    Related:

    Droughts, Wildfires to Become More Severe if Global Warming Reaches 2C - Study
    Trump's Call for 'Good Old Global Warming' Met by Sweeping Facepalm Reaction
    Global Warming: Best Climate Change Models Predict Most Alarming Results
    Flatulent Shellfish Causing a Stink in Global Warming, Study Finds
    Tags:
    "Beast from the East", Ice Age, oceans, Global Warming, University College London (UCL), North America, Western Europe, Atlantic Ocean, Greenland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse