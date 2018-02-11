'He's Green. He's Sexy': Bolivian Frog Searching for Spouse Via Internet (VIDEO)

The Internet and social networks, in particular, have created huge opportunities for people to meet each other, form relationships and even families. Apparently, however, not only humans can turn to the Internet in a desperate move to find their better half.

Bolivian zoologists have created a profile on the Match social network for a Sehuencas water frog named Romeo for him a spouse.

Eleven-year-old Romeo is the last frog of his species, and he has to find a female Sehuencas water frog to save his kind as these frogs have a lifespan of up to 15 years.

​Romeo is a pretty simple guy, who likes chilling at home, watching underwater life and eating delicious food, the profile reads.

He has never been married and wants to have a pet of his own, like a worm or snail. But he's afraid he might eat it.