'He's Green. He's Sexy': Bolivian Frog Searching for Spouse Via Internet (VIDEO)

Bolivian zoologists have created a profile on the Match social network for a Sehuencas water frog named Romeo for him a spouse.
Eleven-year-old Romeo is the last frog of his species, and he has to find a female Sehuencas water frog to save his kind as these frogs have a lifespan of up to 15 years.
He's suave. He's sexy. He's green. This Romeo needs to find his Juliet. Help Global Wildlife Conservation find a mate for #Match4Romeo: https://t.co/VncgPgNL55 #FrogFriday pic.twitter.com/Fg8x2JZDb3— Match (@Match) 9 февраля 2018 г.
Romeo is a pretty simple guy, who likes chilling at home, watching underwater life and eating delicious food, the profile reads.
He has never been married and wants to have a pet of his own, like a worm or snail. But he's afraid he might eat it.
