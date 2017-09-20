Register
22:48 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Lightning

    Lightning Strikes Triggered by Human Shipping Activity, Research Finds

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 12420

    Increased lightning strikes along busy maritime routes are being caused by ships releasing soot into the air, according to researcher Joel Thornton at the University of Seattle and his team, who analyzed lightning strike records between 2005 and 2016 collected by the World Wide Lightning Location Network.

    Their findings reveal that there were more lightning strikes in regions of the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea with busy shipping paths, the New Scientist reported. 

    A laboratory helicopter based on the Mi-24K combat helicopter undergoes trials
    © Sputnik/
    Flying Lightning: Russia's New High-Speed Military Helicopter Taking Shape

    "We were quite sure the ships had to be involved," Thornton said, also adding that they had to eliminate other factors that may affect lightning strikes like storm intensity, wind speeds and temperatures.

    The researchers eventually determined that the aerosol particles from ships' engine exhausts collect water vapor around them, which condense into cloud droplets. When there are numerous light aerosol particles over busy shopping routes, they rise up in the atmosphere and freeze, resulting in the formation of clouds with ice crystals.

    This, in turn, leads to more powerful thunderstorms, since lightning only takes place if clouds are electrically charged. Small bits of ice in clouds collide with each other, resulting in a buildup of electrical charge. The research team also noticed there was more lightning during intense atmospheric convection currents, which can carry aerosol particles high in the atmosphere.

    However, even though there is a clear connection between aerosol particles and storm intensity, that correlation cannot be extended to air above land, because there are other factors that need to be accounted for on land.
    Nonetheless, this is still a prime example of how humans can literally change the weather.

    Related:

    Seoul Scrambles to Assemble Lightning-Quick Plans to Conquer Pyongyang
    Norwegian Man Films Lightning Strike That Destroys His House
    Flying Lightning: Russia's New High-Speed Military Helicopter Taking Shape
    Lightning Fast: Johannesburg Couple Outwits Carjackers (VIDEO)
    Watch Airport Worker Get Struck by Lightning in Florida (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    ships, lightning, research
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok