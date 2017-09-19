Register
14:57 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Gloomy Octopus-Octopus tetricus

    Octlantis: Scientists Find Underwater City Built by Octopuses

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Sylke Rohrlach / Octopus tetricus
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 50870

    Marine biologists have discovered a veritable underwater ‘settlement’ constructed and populated by octopuses on the bottom of Jervis Bay off the coast of New South Wales, Australia.

    Scientists have discovered a congregation of some 15 common Sydney octopuses (also known as gloomy octopuses or octopus tetricus) dwelling together, communicating and even evicting each other from dens in a compact area on the bottom of Jervis Bay off the coast of Australia.

    Video footage filmed by a team of marine biologists led by Alaska Pacific University professor David Scheel, at the site they named Octlantis, shows these gloomy octopuses exhibiting complex social behavior, apparently disproving the previously predominant belief that these cephalopods are loners who only meet each other to mate once a year.

    A beach in Texas after Hurricane Harvey
    © AP Photo/ Eric Gay
    Tales From the Deep: Mysterious Sea Creature 'Out of a Horror Flick' Washes Up on Texas Beach After Harvey
    "These behaviors are the product of natural selection, and may be remarkably similar to vertebrate complex social behavior. This suggests that when the right conditions occur, evolution may produce very similar outcomes in diverse groups of organisms," Scheel told Quartz.

    According to Professor Scheel, while gloomy octopuses have apparently turned out to be not as solitary as it was previously believed, congregations like Octopolis or Octlantis probably aren’t very common and occur "wherever shelter is limited to small patches of habitat, and food is plentiful."

    "For these complex behaviors to occur, I think that they must encounter one another and interact regularly over generations, even if at any time there are more octopuses living a solitary life than interacting consistently throughout every day," he surmised.

    In 2009 one other similar gloomy octopus congregation was found by scientists also on the bottom of Jervis Bay. Named Octopolis, at the time of its discovery the site was considered an anomaly.

    Related:

    Octopus and Crab Confrontation Gets an Unexpected Twist
    Octopuses Can Edit Their Own Genetic Code to Increase Intelligence
    Tags:
    discovery, evolution, behavior, communication, city, octopus, sea, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok