Register
16:18 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Prince Charles looks at a display of alliums during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in London, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

    Wrong Again Sir! Scientists Dismiss Prince Charles' Climate Change, Syria Claims

    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 4902

    His outspoken views have regularly landed the Prince of Wales in trouble. Now scientists have accused Prince Charles - next-in-line to the British throne - of exaggerating the link between climate change and the civil war in Syria.

    Scientists have revealed a new study, titled Climate change and the Syria war revisited, and published in the journal Political Geography, found no evidence over Prince Charles' widely publicized theory that the world's changing weather pattern was responsible for the conflict that has, so far, claimed the lives of 300,000 people and resulted in 11 million forced to leave their homes.

    The researchers dismissed his "over-blown" claims, insisting they were based on poor evidence that simply fueled skepticism over the need for dramatic action.

    "Given the urgency of the climate change challenge and the contestation around it, plus the media's preference for striking, overblown stories… it is incumbent on analysts not to exaggerate climate-conflict linkages, or to champion false but, headline-friendly statistics," the study said.

    'No Good Evidence'

    Carried out by King's College London and the University of Sussex, the study exposed the prince's opinion, dismissing his suggestion that the drought in Syria during 2007 and 2010 was caused by human influences on global climate.

    Professor Jan Selby, director of the Center for Conflict and Security Research at the University of Sussex, admitted he was dismayed the "extraordinary" claim had become so widely accepted when "the evidence for it is so thin."

    "Climate change is a very real challenge, and will undoubtedly have significant conflict and security consequences, but there is no good evidence this is what was going on in this case. It is vital experts and policymakers resist the temptation to make exaggerated claims about climate change. Overblown claims only risk fueling climate skepticism," Professor Selby said.

    Another critic, Mike Hulme, professor of climate and culture at King's College London, admitted the drought in northeastern Syria had been severe.

    "But it was not necessarily part of a desiccating trend and cannot ambiguously be attributed to greenhouse gas emissions," Professor Hulme said.

    The Link… According to Prince Charles

    Speaking before the Paris Climate Change Summit in November, 2015, Prince Charles spoke of the real threat from changes in the world's weather.

    The 194 countries later agreed a global deal to cut emissions, although the United States President Donald Trump has since dismissed the agreement.

    "There's very good evidence that one of the major reasons for this horror in Syria was a drought that lasted for five or six years, which meant that huge numbers of people in the end had to leave the land. We're seeing a classic case of not dealing with the problem because, it sounds awful to say, but some of us were saying 20 something years ago that if we didn't tackle these issues you would see greater conflict over scarce resources and ever greater difficulties over drought, and the accumulating effect of climate change, which means that people have to move," the prince said in 2015.

    Believing there was a direct link between climate change, conflict and terrorism, the prince added, "It's only in the last few years that the Pentagon have actually started to pay attention to this. It has a huge impact on what is happening."

    Other Royal Blunders

    In 2016, the Prince of Wales raised eyebrows when he said the rise of populist groups around the world that are "aggessive" toward those who practice a minority faith had "deeply disturbing echoes" of the Nazi era.

    He sparked further fury after labeling the National Gallery extension in London "a monstrous carbuncle on the face of a much-loved and elegant friend."

    Prince Charles
    © AP Photo/
    Prince Charles

    In 2005, he upset the media gathered at Klosters, a Swiss ski resort, for a photo call marking Prince Charles' imminent wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles. During the shoot, Charles couldn't hide his contempt.

    "I hate doing this… I hate these people," he muttered to his sons Harry and William, unaware that his microphone was picking up every word. 

    Asked by the BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell how he felt about his upcoming nuptials, Charles responded sarcastically, "I'm very glad you've heard of it, anyway." He then turned his head slightly toward Harry and whispered, "Bloody people. I can't bear that man. He's so awful, he really is."

    Related:

    Climate Change to Blame for Syrian Conflict - Prince Charles
    Prince Charles Black Spider Lobby Letters Reveal a Meddling Monarchy
    UK's Prince Charles Mired in More Misery Over Meddling Memos
    Royal Privilege: Prince Charles Can Legally Set Off Nukes
    Tags:
    drought, conflict, study, climate change, Syrian crisis, University of Sussex, King's College London, British Monarchy, Prince Charles, Syria, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Sovereignty Now
    Sovereignty Now
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok