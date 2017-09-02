Magnitude 5.0 Quake Strikes Off Russian Coast in Western Pacific – USGS

A shallow 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck in the Sea of Okhotsk off Russia’s western Pacific coast late on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The quake occurred at 9:07 p.m. UTC some 127 miles away from the coastal Russian village of Ola and 135.5 miles from the regional capital of Magadan at the depth of 7 miles, according to USGS.

There were no immediate reports about casualties or damage.