Moscow Region Braves Through Yet Another Storm (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

According to meteorologists, gusts of wind reached 15-20 meters per second.

The sky quickly turned black.

Публикация от Ksenia Yakovleva (@yakovleva_k) Июн 30 2017 в 3:16 PDT

Users of social networks also reported hail and flooding in the city streets.

© Sputnik/ Dmitry Parshin Rain in Moscow 30.06.2017

Публикация от Тася (@tasya_suny) Июн 30 2017 в 5:28 PDT

Публикация от Вязание/игрушки/фотография (@evgeniacrochet) Июн 30 2017 в 4:33 PDT

In some areas, snow joined the rain and the hail.

Публикация от kora_orvat (@kora_orvat) Июн 30 2017 в 4:24 PDT

About 4.4 thousand people were left without electricity due to the severe weather. Emergency repair works are already being carried out.

Публикация от Vasily Kamaldinov (@vdkamaldinov) Июн 30 2017 в 4:01 PDT

The storm also caused dozens of flights to be delayed at Moscow airports.

Публикация от Елена Гетьман (@elenelengem) Июн 30 2017 в 4:57 PDT

Публикация от Uk. The Best (@n_kosty) Июн 30 2017 в 4:59 PDT

The Russian Ministry of Health reported one man killed by a lightning strike in the Dmitrov District of Moscow Region and five others injured in Moscow.

Публикация от Vika (@veinyyy) Июн 30 2017 в 4:52 PDT

The natural disaster that occurred on May 29 became the deadliest storm in the Russian capital since one in 1998 which killed around 10 people. The storm damaged 243 buildings and around 2,000 cars in the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in his Twitter account.